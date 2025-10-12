Skip to content
Ukrainian Delegation Heads to Washington as Tomahawk Decision Looms

The U.S. faces a pivotal decision on providing Tomahawks to Kyiv - a move that would expand Ukraine’s deep-strike reach

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by US President Donald Trump (L) upon arrival at the White House West Wing in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025.
Brad ChristianEuropeUkraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by US President Donald Trump (L) upon arrival at the White House West Wing in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2025.

(

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

)
Brad Christian
By Brad Christian
Chief Operating Officer, The Cipher Brief
Brad Christian is COO and Executive Editor of The Cipher Brief's Open Source Report.  Follow him on LinkedIn.

DEEP DIVE – A senior Ukrainian delegation will travel to Washington D.C. this week for talks that are expected to include the use of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, air defense challenges and increased sanctions on Moscow. The decision on whether or not the U.S. will provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is also expected to be front and center.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes that the Israeli-Gaza ceasefire announced late last week, is proof that a resolution to his country’s fight against Russia is also possible.

