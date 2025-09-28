Skip to content
Dead Drop: Week of September 28

DEPLOYED TO THE MEAN STREETS OF PORTLAND -- The Wall Street Journal is reporting on a Saturday Truth Social blast from President Trump describing the city of Portland, Oregon as “war-ravaged” and ordering War Secretary Pete Hegseth to send troops to protect ICE facilities that the president believes are “under siege from antifa.” We’re not really sure about the president’s definition of “under siege” but we have been following headlines about protests outside of ICE facilities that have been going on for about 100 days now. Meanwhile, the president is authorizing the use of “Full Force,” which is apparently the new Pentagon term for “weapons, if it comes to that.” The fine print? Nobody’s sure if Trump means National Guard or active-duty soldiers, but either way it’s yet another round of “what counts as legal domestic troop use” in U.S. cities. He’s already deployed Guard units to L.A., D.C., and the border. Now Portland. As you can imagine, local leaders aren’t buying it. Oregon’s governor Tina Kotek flatly told Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem that there’s no insurrection, no national security crisis, and no need to roll tanks down Burnside Street.

NOT WHAT YOU SIGNED UP FOR? Troops heading into Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune are getting a roadside reality check: “Did you go to Airborne just to pull security for ICE?” As Task & Purpose reports, that’s the message plastered on billboards outside two of the military’s largest bases, courtesy of About Face: Veterans Against The War and Win Without War. Translation: if you signed up for Ranger school but wound up scanning ICE spreadsheets, you might want to revisit the fine print on your enlistment papers. The billboards don’t just throw shade—they direct service members to a site called “Not What You Signed Up For,” offering encrypted messaging and connections to military lawyers. We’re interested to see how this mission turns out.

