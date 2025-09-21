Skip to content
Dead Drop: Week of September 21

AROUND THE WATER COOLER: We use our own sources and methods to bring you the often head-scratching gossip once only whispered about at the water cooler - now delivered throughout the week with full on snark. In this week’s edition: there’s a war going on between influencers who seem to just keep attacking government officials – but they also attack other influencers, too. Confused yet? Us, too. On the more impactful side, the Senate confirmed a whole bunch of new leaders last week, something you may have missed in the usual frenzy of headlines but Mike Waltz has finally been confirmed into his new role...

THERE’S A WAR GOING ON: Well, quite a few of them, actually. But one we just learned about over the weekend was between right wing influencer (and sometime Trump whisperer) Laura Loomer and the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), Joe Kent. Like most wars – this one is complicated and confusing. Here are some highlights: on Friday night Loomer posted on X that her sources tell her that NCTC “has officially determined that Islamic terrorists affiliated with Al Qaeda have infiltrated U.S. soil and are actively planning a series of coordinated Islamic terror attacks.” It was a lengthy post with lots of purported details. Kent responded in a post on X on Saturday saying: “NCTC’s work under President Trump is unassailable, and your false narrative is a distraction. Our recent report is based on verified intelligence from multiple disciplines confirming Al Qaeda’s presence and planning across U.S. cities.” It sounds like they agree on the threat – but they don’t – by a long shot. Loomer is unhappy that Kent’s comments don’t use the term “Islamic terrorism. And Loomer says Kent falsely suggested that she was being paid by a foreign government and called him a “Rabid anti-Semite.” On Sunday morning. Loomer said in an X post to Roger Stone that “we all know this is about using ODNI as a hub for people who are going to assist Tulsi (Gabbard) with her run for President in 2028.

