Dead Drop: Week of September 21

OOPS THEY’VE DONE IT AGAIN (AND AGAIN): Journalist Dave Brown of the Wall Street Journal may have cornered the market on military misidentification. He hit the jackpot recently by pointing out endless instances where well-meaning folks on X offered a happy 78th birthday to the U.S. Air Force while illustrating their good wishes with photos of planes from the U.S. Navy, the Turkish, French and Swedish Air Forces and of course, some Russians. Seriously, check on Brown’s thread . You’ll be amazed. We are pretty sure Brown used to work for Politico (unless we are misidentifying him.)

THE PENTAGON GOES TO WAR (WITH THE PRESS): It seems the Department of Defense (AKA War) has taken on a new formidable foe: Pentagon press crews. Why do we say that? Because on Friday, the Pentagon announced rules that will require reporters who seek credentials to cover the department - to sign an oath pledging not to gather or use any information that has not been authorized for release. So, at first glance, it looks like if a reporter uses even unclassified information that has not been approved by Team Hegseth, they may lose their Pentagon credentials. A memo from press spokesman Sean Parnell, dated August 18th, laid out the draconian rules and attached a series of documents restricting the media’s access to the building. The New York Times published the documents which include a form that reporters would be required to sign and initial after receiving a briefing. One rule requires reporters to affirm that: “I understand that I must wear my PFAC (Pentagon Facility Alternative Credentials) and APID (Additional Press Identifier Badge) above my waist at all times.” As written, reporters seemingly would need to wear two badges 24 hours a day – even at home, so we’re guessing someone just maybe didn’t think this all the way through. What a shocker. As you might imagine, organizations like the National Press Club were not impressed, calling the new rules “a direct assault on independent journalism at the very place where independent scrutiny matters most: the U.S. military.”

INFLUENCER PEDDLING: The only thing snarkier than the sniping between left and right wing influencers in the U.S. – is the sniping between right and far-right. We don’t pretend to understand who is on what side of the warring factions – but noticed that Laura Loomer recently took a shot at fellow conservative Candace Owens in a post on X . Loomer asked why Owens needs to hawk (expletives deleted) “merch that rips off the CIA…” Which caused us to ask: huh? So we checked Owen’s official website and found she sells clothing marked “CIA” in big letters. Sometimes the attire also has Owens photo under the label: “Candace Intelligence Agency.” Get it? Then we found another website that has a page labeled “Official Candace Owens Shop CIA T Shirt” and offers t shirts with the official CIA logo emblazoned on them. It is not entirely clear if Owens is involved with that site or if they are pretending to be her pretending to be the CIA. (By the way, the law says that no one without permission of the CIA Director can use the seal of the agency in connection with any merchandise in any manner that might suggest the product was approved, endorsed, or authorized by the CIA). Owens is currently being sued by the President of France and his wife – so she may not be intimidated by potential legal complaints from the CIA.

ON THE MOVE — While you were busy watching other news, the Senate confirmed a number of officials to senior national security and defense positions last week. Late Thursday, the Senate confirmed George “Wes” Street as Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Street has served in the U.S. counterintelligence community for more than 30 years, starting as a soldier and Army civilian counterintelligence special agent. Most recently, Street served as Deputy Director of the National Counterintelligence Task Force in the Pentagon. The Senate also confirmed Katherine Sutton as the new assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy. At her confirmation hearing, Sutton called for “ great change ” at the Pentagon and expressed her intention to “ strengthen our offensive cyber capabilities ,” address the Pentagon’s “tech debt,” and “surgically” prioritize modernization initiatives. Sutton was previously the chief technology advisor to the CYBERCOM commander and the director of Pentagon operations. And on Friday, the Senate confirmed Mike Waltz, President Trump’s former national security advisor, as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Waltz has plenty of experience with the Trump Administration of course, having served as National Security Advisor until that baton was passed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this year as an add-on responsibility.

IT’S NOT ROCKET SCIENCE: At first blush, it might be hard to figure out why the President signed an executive order on August 28th declaring that NASA’s “primary function” going forward would be “intelligence, counterintelligence, investigative, or national security work.” (And you thought it was that space exploration stuff.) The reason that the work of NASA and several other federal agencies was re-classified – was apparently, at least in part, to ensure that employees there would not be eligible for union representation. Governmen t Executive reported that the little noticed EO landed with a thud in some circles and about two dozen protestors showed up outside NASA’s Washington, DC HQ last Monday. Space.com noted the irony that the order was issued just prior to Labor Day, saying the order “affects several thousand engineers, scientists and technicians across every NASA center, and strips away long-standing union rights that were emplaced to protect more than half the agency's workforce.”

