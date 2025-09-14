Skip to content
Dead Drop: Week of September 15

MOVE OVER MAVERICK – The Air Force just got its first all-female crew of aces. Capt. Carla Nava, weapons systems officer, and Capt. Claire “Atomic” Eddins, pilot, made history during Iran’s massive April 2024 drone-and-missile assault on Israel by racking up five confirmed kills in a single night - earning the rare ace designation - something the Air Force hadn’t handed out in decades. For Nava, now named Airman of the Year, the achievement goes beyond the combat record. It’s proof that an all-female team could break into a tradition long dominated by men - and do it under the most intense conditions in more than 50 years of air combat.

NEITHER COMING NOR GOING: There is a hearing coming up this week in Congress to discuss a new bill introduced by Congressman Brian Mast, (R,FL), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, that would allow the Secretary of State to revoke the passports of some U.S. citizens. According to The Intercept, while the bill says it is aimed at supporters of “terrorists and traffickers,” opponents worry that it could be used to go after Americans whose free speech – rather than their actions, offends an administration in power. Earlier this year, the State Department cancelled the visa of a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University because of unhappiness with an OPED she co-authored a year earlier. Meanwhile, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News’ Hannity program last week in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk murder to say: "My message is to all of the domestic terrorists in this country spreading this evil hate, you want us to live in fear -- we will not live in fear," Miller told Hannity. "But you will live in exile. Because the power of law enforcement under President Trump's leadership will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and if you've broken the law, to take away your freedom." So it appears as though Mast won’t let you leave – and Miller won’t let you stay if you spread messages they don’t like.

