Dead Drop: Week of September 1

WHO NEEDS MAVERICK? Military Times notes that National Geographic is about to launch a new six-part documentary offering viewers a chance to ride along as Navy and Marine Corps student pilots participate in “six months of high-stakes aerial training, brutal physical demands, and emotional reckoning, where only the top performers earn the chance to fly the most coveted aircraft.” The series, called “Top Guns: The Next Generation” premieres on September 16 and then starts streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the following day. But we have a link to the trailer.

TUCKER TRUTHER TALES: Former Fox News personality and current homemade media mogul Tucker Carlson posted a teaser on X recently about his upcoming 5-part documentary called “The 9/11 Files.” If you don’t really wanna watch it but want a rundown here goes: Tucker basically tells us that 9/11 is a complete lie and that the 9/11 Commission report “is a joke.” The first episode drops on September 11th…followed by one segment a week for four more weeks. The series has drawn a lot of incoming fire on social media with some noting that in 2012, Carlson was publicly calling 9/11 truthers “parasites” and saying “It’s filthy to say things like (what they were saying) with no evidence, and you have none, so you should stop.” But a lot has apparently changed. Now, Carlson seems eager to adopt controversial views – whether traveling to Moscow to embrace Vladimir Putin, or more recently asking why he should think badly of ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, or hosting on his show someone who said the U.S. got World War II all wrong and we should have allied ourselves with that Hitler fellow.

SOURCES ACTUALLY MATTER: We don’t know exactly what stories Carlson is now embracing to convince himself that everything you’ve heard about 9/11 is wrong. But one of his sources in the series is former FBI agent Mark Rossini. Loyal readers of The Dead Drop may remember that Rossini has been claiming for years that the CIA (where he was detailed) would not let him tell his FBI colleagues about certain al Qaeda operatives. Rossini was later arrested and drummed out of the Bureau for passing sensitive Bureau information to his girlfriend. And just last week, Rossini pled guilty to campaign finance charges of illegally passing $300,000 foreign money to the campaign of a candidate for Governor of Puerto Rico. Sounds to us like Tucker should spend a little more time cultivating more credible sources.

