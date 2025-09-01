Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

NatSecEdge
cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Dead Drop: Week of September 1

TAKING HONORING THE FALLEN TOO FAR? U.S. Air Force leadership is extending military funeral honors to Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by a security officer as she tried to climb through a broken window of a locked door inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. When Babbitt was buried, her family asked for funeral honors since Babbitt had served five years on active duty and several more in the Air National Guard. But the request was turned down because at the time, participating in an insurrection was considered conduct unbecoming. That was then. Now, Undersecretary of the Air Force Matthew Lohmeir has overruled the previous decision writing to Babbitt family lawyers that “after reviewing the circumstances of Ashli’s death and considering the information that has come forward since then, I am persuaded that the previous determination was incorrect.” The decision to grant the honors has gotten mixed reviews. Retired Lieutenant General Mike Flynn was quoted as saying: "May Ashli Babbitt now Rest In Peace and her family gain some measure of solace for the wonderful person she was and the light of truth she brought to each of us.” While former Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a former member of the Air National Guard, said “Babbit dishonored her service by committing insurrection against her country. While her death is absolutely tragic and I wish it hadn’t happened, the Air Force giving her honors is in itself a dishonor." In May, the Trump administration ordered payment of $5 million dollars to the Babbitt family to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

HEY, LET’S LET BYGONES BE BYGONES: In keeping with undoing rights – or wrongs – of the past, The New York Times reports that the Pentagon has ordered West Point to restore a portrait of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to the Military Academy’s library where it was on display until three years ago. The (much larger than life) 20-foot-tall portrait honoring one of the leaders of the insurrection against the United States in the Civil War had been hanging around the library for 70 years. No word on any plans to put up any portraits of Benedict Arnold who commanded the fort at West Point in 1780 under George Washington (and before USMA was established.)

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Dead Drop
NatSecEdge