Dead Drop: Week of August 24

THE RECRUIT DISCHARGED: Somehow, we missed the news that the Netflix series “The Recruit,” about a young CIA lawyer who keeps getting into wild scrapes, had been cancelled after two seasons. The first season, starring Noah Centineo, started streaming in late 2022. It got decent Rotten Tomatoes ratings when it first came out and improved in season two which came online in 2025. However, when season one first streamed, The Dead Drop quoted a couple Cipher Brief experts as calling it “one of the dumbest things I’ve seen on TV” and suggesting that real CIA lawyers would be “mortified” by it. But while the public seemed to like it, the decision was announced not to go for an anticipated season 3 – without official explanation. Speculation was that the show was too costly to produce. Not enough buck for the bang, perhaps. Some scenes in the second season appeared to have been shot at CIA headquarters – suggesting that real CIA peeps were not so mortified about the show featuring a junior attorney engaging in gun battles, car chases and frequent fisticuffs.

