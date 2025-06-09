Skip to content
Dead Drop: June 6

THE TANGLED WEB: For an excellent deep dive into the meaning and mechanics of Ukraine’s stunning deep strike into Russia that destroyed or damaged more than two score long range bombers – look no further than The Cipher Brief’s reporting right here. If you want to know more about how the “Spider Web” drone attack was perceived inside Russia – we recommend Russian Media Monitor Julia Davis’ clip of Putin pal talking heads Vladimir Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan kvetching on State TV. They grimly called the attack “a tragedy,” veered to praising Tucker Carlson for having recently praised Putin and promised that those responsible for the drone attack will eventually face a firing squad. They complained about failures of the Russian school system and grumbled about Russian army conscripts who are uploading videos of the damage from the strikes – and recommended they too be executed by firing squad. Ouch.

PERHAPS THEY DOTH PROTEST A BIT TOO MUCH: Recently, NBC News reported that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her team are exploring ways to alter the President’s Daily Brief to make it work better for the man who’s title is on the cover. According to NBC, “One idea that’s been discussed is possibly creating a video version of the PDB that’s made to look and feel like a Fox News broadcast…” DNI Press Secretary Olivia Coleman called the report flat-out false, saying “In true fake news fashion, NBC is publishing yet another anonymously sourced false story.” White House spokesman Davis Ingle’s angle was even harsher calling the NBC story “libelous garbage from unnamed sources.” If you’re looking for good intel on the PDB from non-anonymous sources - check out The Cipher Brief’srecent conversation with Beth Sanner, the former Deputy Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, who oversaw the PDB during the first Trump administration.

