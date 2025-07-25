Skip to content
Dead Drop: July 25

FIRST TROLL FARMS, NOW LAPTOP FARMS – This week’s award for most creative traitor goes to an Arizona woman who just earned herself 102 months in federal prison for helping North Korean IT workers pose as Americans, defraud their way into U.S. companies, and cash in big, all to Pyongyang’s benefit. Prosecutors say the woman ran a so-called “laptop farm” out of her suburban home, letting North Korean techies appear to be working remotely from the U.S. while actually collecting paychecks for Pyongyang. Over 300 U.S. companies, including a top-five TV network and a Silicon Valley company, got duped thanks to one very ambitious grifter and her army of laptops. All told, the scheme funneled more than $17 million into North Korea’s pockets. According to court docs, the woman helped steal 68 American identities and shipped nearly 50 corporate laptops abroad, with some ending up suspiciously close to the North Korean border with China. Bonus twist: the North Koreans even tried (and failed) to get IT jobs inside U.S. government agencies. Now that’s a bold move. The woman pleaded guilty back in February. Along with prison time, she’s paying hundreds of thousands in restitution and is being forced to forfeit the cash she made from the scheme. DOJ officials, the FBI, and the IRS – who all worked the case - have one message: if you're helping a hostile regime cheat, steal, or launder you're gonna get caught, even if you're hiding behind a home Wi-Fi router in the Arizona desert.

WHAT’S WORSE THAN WOKE? Derek Huffman, a 46-year-old Texan, may have the answer to that. Huffman and his wife and three daughters reportedly moved to Russia earlier this year to escape “woke America.” He had been promised a job as a welder – and perhaps later as a war correspondent, but according to his wife DeAnna, those promises were a bit hollow, and Derek woke up to find himself on the frontlines of the Ukraine war – with minimal military training. DeAnna says that her hubby felt he was being “thrown to the wolves” due to the limited training which (surprise!) was conducted in Russian. The good news for the family is that after concerns about his status arose – Derek was promised one more week of military training – to add to the two weeks he got before being sent to the front.

