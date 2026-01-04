Dead Drop: January 4 - 10

It was a nice quiet weekend in the national security and foreign policy front – but we scraped up a couple items you might have missed….

PYONGYANG CLEARS ITS THROAT (WITH BALLISTIC MISSILES) -- North Korea kicked off the new year the only way it knows how: by lobbing ballistic missiles into the sea and daring everyone to notice. Reuters reports that the launches came just ahead of South Korea’s president heading to China — a helpful reminder from Kim Jong Un that diplomacy should never proceed without a weapons test as background music. Pyongyang also used the moment to denounce the U.S. operation that removed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from the country, calling it proof of American “lawlessness.” And we all know how much Kim respects the rule of law.