Dead Drop: February 15 - 21

If you're looking for the latest water cooler buzz in the national security community, look no further. Here's what we're whispering about in the break room:

ANALYST-WRITER-EXECUTIVE PRODUCER – Maybe not exactly Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy but it still sounds like a pretty exciting career path. Just ask David McCloskey, who Deadline says just signed a deal with Prologue Entertainment for a ‘first look’ at his future work. That means we should be looking for future film and television shows based on his best-selling novels. The State Secrets Podcast talked with McCloskey after his latest book, The Persian was published - and found out a few of the analyst-turned-novelist’s secrets for writing page-turning spy thrillers.

