cipherbrief

06:08 America/Chicago Thursday, October 30


Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, October 30, 2025

Trump cuts China tariffs and says issue over trade of rare earths is "settled"

U.S. to restart nuclear weapons testing after a 33 year pause

Russia tests nuclear-capable Poseidon super torpedo, Putin says

U.S. to withdraw some troops from NATO's eastern flank, Romania says

