Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:20 America/New_York Wednesday, October 29


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

U.S. launches 3 strikes on 4 alleged drug smuggling boats in Pacific

Zelensky vows harder, better, faster, stronger strikes on Russian oil facilities

Allied forces shot down unidentified drone near southern Estonia military base earlier this month

Trump announces trade breakthrough with South Korea on Asia trip


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.