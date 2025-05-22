Open Source Report for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025. 8:47 AM EST

THE TOP HEADLINES Thursday, May 22, 2025 How Putin turned Brazil into a spy factory Trump Tells European Leaders in Private That Putin Isn’t Ready to End War Poland intervenes as Russian 'shadow fleet' ship spotted near power cable Israeli preparations underway for possible strike on Iran if nuclear talks break down

Tech race with China is top intel priority, deputy CIA director says

CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES Why Poland is Critical – For Ukraine and Europe’s Defense. Poland has emerged as a critical pillar in Europe’s defense against Russian aggression, with top security experts praising its military posture and strategic foresight. Former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried, now a fellow at the Atlantic Council, emphasized that Poland is the logistics hub for Ukraine support and has “arguably the most capable land force in Europe.” He noted that Poland’s tough stance stems from its accurate early assessment of the Russian threat and its geographic and political positioning. General Philip Breedlove, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, said Poland is preparing for scenarios where U.S. support may falter, even considering hosting nuclear weapons and leaving landmine treaties. “They’re going to start taking these more drastic measures because you just can’t bet your national sovereignty and existence on a hope,” Breedlove warned. Jacek Siewiera, former head of Poland’s National Security Council, stressed that Poland's defense buildup, surpassing 4.7% of GDP, aims to prevent war through deterrence. He urged Europe to “grow up” and shoulder more responsibility for its collective defense. The Cipher Brief Opinion: Chinese Ghost Machines are the Hidden Risk in Australia’s Energy Infrastructure. Liesl Jordan, former senior security representative at the Australian High Commission in London and now CEO of Connect2Effect, warns that the discovery of hidden communication devices embedded in Chinese-made solar inverters represents a critical national security threat to Australia. These so-called “ghost machines” pose the risk of remote sabotage to essential energy infrastructure, potentially enabling blackouts or physical destruction of power grids. Jordan argues this is not merely a cyber espionage concern but a strategic vulnerability undermining Australia's sovereignty. She emphasizes that Australia’s energy transition and reliance on imported tech make it acutely exposed, and current safeguards, focused mainly on software, are insufficient. She calls for immediate audits of existing infrastructure, stronger regulation of imported critical technologies, and urgent diversification of supply chains. Jordan stresses that this threat requires deeper intelligence cooperation with Five Eyes partners, as national security in an era of state-sponsored tech infiltration demands verifiable trust and proactive defense. The Cipher Brief Opinion: Security will be a Critical Aspect of the New AI Center. Rick Ledgett, former National Security Agency Deputy Director and a veteran U.S. cyber intelligence official, argues that security must be a top priority in the new U.S.–United Arab Emirates joint artificial intelligence center. While the agreement opens access to advanced U.S. AI chips and reflects renewed American focus on the Middle East, it also creates opportunities for adversaries to gain unauthorized access to critical technologies. Ledgett warns that Iran, with a history of cyberattacks against the UAE and regional infrastructure, may target the center, especially through proxies like the Houthis. Russia’s intelligence services, though currently absorbed with Ukraine, may also seek to breach the center given U.S. involvement. Ledgett raises the most pointed concerns about China, citing the deep ties of G42 – a key AI-focused startup – to Beijing and its CEO Peng Xiao’s Chinese origins and murky affiliations. G42 was founded in 2018 and is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, who also serves as the country’s National Security Advisor. The company is integral to the Emirates' strategy of becoming a global AI powerhouse. Even after G42’s claimed divestment from Chinese firms, Ledgett questions whether current safeguards, such as Microsoft’s leasing model, are enough to prevent technology leakage and preserve U.S. AI dominance. The Cipher Brief

THE AMERICAS 2 Israeli Embassy staffers are killed near the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C. Two young Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night as they exited a Jewish event hosted by the American Jewish Committee. The suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, reportedly opened fire at close range, killing the couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, who were soon to be engaged. Authorities detained him inside the museum shortly after the attack. He shouted “free, free Palestine” after he was in custody. The victims were described as a “beautiful couple” by Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, who said “the young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem.” U.S. and Israeli officials condemned the shooting as an act of antisemitic terrorism. President Donald Trump called it a “horrible” hate crime that “must end, NOW,” while Israeli President Isaac Herzog pledged unity in the face of hatred. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has ordered the reinforcement of security at Israel’s missions worldwide. New York Times Axios CNN NBC News Killing of Embassy Staffers Stokes Israeli Fears of Increasingly Hostile World. The fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., by a gunman shouting “Free Palestine!” has deepened Israeli fears of a hostile global climate amid rising antisemitism since the start of the Gaza war. Victims Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were gunned down outside a Jewish Museum. This attack follows a wave of violent incidents targeting Jews globally, including assaults in France, the murder of a Chabad rabbi in Dubai, and attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Pro-Palestinian protests across the West often feature incendiary slogans that some Jewish leaders say incite violence. The killings also reflect growing polarization over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, with pressure mounting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the war. Wall Street Journal Pentagon Says It Has Taken Possession of 747 Jet from Qatar. The Pentagon on Wednesday formally accepted a luxury Boeing 747-8 jet donated by Qatar, which President Donald Trump intends to use as Air Force One. The move has sparked political and ethical controversy, with critics questioning the legality of accepting a foreign gift and the security risks of retrofitting a second-hand aircraft. Trump touted the $400 million plane as a "gift" to the U.S. Retrofitting the jet to presidential standards could cost over $1 billion and take years. The Air Force is now tasked with awarding a classified contract to upgrade the aircraft. Congress has yet to formally approve the gift, as required by law. Meanwhile, critics argue the effort diverts resources from the two already delayed Boeing-built VC-25B Air Force One replacements, which aren’t expected to be ready until 2027 or later. Wall Street Journal CNN New York Times Washington Post Hegseth to Air Force: Figure out how to modify the Qatari jet. The Air Force is assessing how to convert a Qatari Boeing 747 into an interim Air Force One, following orders from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink told Congress that the jet, publicly touted by Trump as a “gift,” would require extensive security upgrades, including secure communications and counterintelligence systems. Lawmakers, especially Sen. Tammy Duckworth, expressed serious concerns over the plan’s legality, ethics, cost (possibly over $1 billion), and potential national security risks. Critics also worry that the push to make the jet operational before Trump’s term ends could lead to compromised standards and delay the existing VC-25B program. Under the program, Boeing is building a pair of new Air Force Ones, which were initially due for delivery last year but may not be ready until 2029. Defense One Defense News Trump's Golden Dome plan could launch new era of weapons in space . President Donald Trump has unveiled the "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative, a $175 billion plan aimed at deploying space-based weapons to intercept both conventional and nuclear missiles from orbit. This ambitious project, reminiscent of the Cold War-era Strategic Defense Initiative, proposes a vast satellite network equipped with missile interceptors, signaling a significant shift in U.S. space policy toward open militarization. While intended to counter threats from nations like Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, critics warn that the plan may trigger a new arms race in space, encouraging other nations to develop similar or more advanced systems. The initiative has garnered support from major defense contractors, with companies like L3Harris, SpaceX, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin poised for key roles. However, funding remains uncertain, with a proposed $25 billion initial investment tied to a larger and politically contested $150 billion defense bill. International reactions have been mixed: China has expressed serious concerns, citing the plan’s offensive implications, while Russia has suggested it might prompt renewed arms control talks. Experts caution that the Golden Dome could have far-reaching and unpredictable consequences for global space security. Reuters Carney Says Canada, US Are in ‘High Level’ Talks on Golden Dome Defense System . Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed that Canada is weighing the idea of joining the U.S. “Golden Dome” missile defense project but added that discussions are still in the early stages and no cost estimate has been finalized. The proposed system, which aims to defend North America against ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and advanced cruise missiles, could cost the U.S. between $175 billion and $542 billion. President Trump has said Canada must pay its “fair share.” Canada and the U.S. have long cooperated through NORAD, and in 2022, Canada committed C$38.6 billion to modernizing the joint defense system, including advanced radar systems. Carney has taken a more cautious stance on U.S. relations, stating that Ottawa should not assume deeper integration with Washington and may seek alternative economic and security partnerships. He also ordered a review of Canada’s planned F-35 jet purchase, a deal that the U.S. strongly supports. Bloomberg Phone companies failed to warn senators about surveillance, Wyden says . Senator Ron Wyden revealed Wednesday that AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile failed to notify senators about government surveillance on Senate-issued devices, as required by contracts enacted in 2020. Wyden’s investigation found none of the carriers had systems in place for such notifications, potentially violating their agreements with the Senate Sergeant at Arms. After being contacted, all three began issuing the required notices, though one admitted to previously handing over Senate data without alerting lawmakers. While the carriers now notify about surveillance on Senate-issued lines, only T-Mobile has agreed to extend this to personal and campaign devices—commonly used by senators. Wyden warned that significant surveillance gaps remain, urging lawmakers to consider switching to more transparent providers. He also raised broader cybersecurity concerns and renewed calls for legislative protections for personal devices, citing past government surveillance of congressional staff during the Trump administration. Wyden is pushing for new rules in the appropriations bill to close these security gaps. Politico Trump Claimed a Social Media Video Showed ‘Burial Sites’ of White Farmers. It Didn’t . During Wednesday’s White House meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed that a video he showed depicted “burial sites” of over 1,000 white farmers killed in South Africa. The video, however, actually displayed a memorial procession held in 2020 for a murdered white farming couple near Newcastle. The white crosses seen were temporarily planted for the event and later removed. One White House official claimed that each cross represented a white victim. Trump presented the video as evidence of racial persecution, asserting a genocide against white farmers, despite South African crime statistics showing no such targeted violence. The source of the video shown by Trump is unclear, but South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk had previously shared it on social media. When questioned by Ramaphosa about the footage’s origin, Trump simply said, “I mean, it’s in South Africa.” The incident has drawn attention for spreading misinformation and misrepresenting racial violence in South Africa. New York Times Wall Street Journal Associated Press Financial Times How Putin turned Brazil into a spy factory. A sweeping New York Times investigation has revealed that Russia’s intelligence services transformed Brazil into a hub for “illegals” — elite deep-cover spies who assumed Brazilian identities to infiltrate the West. Operatives like Artem Shmyrev, posing as Brazilian businessman Gerhard Daniel Campos Wittich, built convincing lives with businesses, relationships, and real government documents. Brazil’s Federal Police, through a years-long covert effort called Operation East, uncovered at least nine such Russian agents using forged but authentic credentials. The operation unraveled after the 2022 arrest of Sergey Cherkasov, who attempted to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands using a fake Brazilian identity. The dismantling of this network, aided by intelligence from the U.S., Israel, and Europe, severely damaged Russia’s espionage program. Brazilian authorities issued Interpol notices to expose the agents, effectively ending their ability to work abroad. New York Times New York Times As the Soviet Union Fell, Did the K.G.B. Leave a Gift in Brazil for Today’s Spies? Brazilian investigators have uncovered a potential Cold War-era K.G.B. operation that may have planted authentic-looking birth certificates in Brazil decades ago, possibly to support future Russian deep-cover spies. A forensic analysis revealed that the documents, used recently by suspected Russian operatives, were not forgeries but appeared to be genuine archival entries from the 1980s and ’90s—raising the possibility that Soviet intelligence planted them in anticipation of future use. While some Western experts are skeptical, others say this aligns with the Russian tradition of long-term espionage planning. The Brazilian Federal Police disrupted what they describe as an “assembly line” for creating airtight identities, with operatives embedding deeply into society before moving abroad for espionage. The investigation is ongoing, and the courts have sealed the documents. Experts note the effort reflects the meticulous and generational approach favored by Russian intelligence services. New York Times ICE agents wait in hallways of immigration court as Trump seeks to deliver on mass arrest pledge . In a major shift in immigration enforcement, U.S. authorities this week began detaining migrants—many without criminal records—immediately after their immigration court cases were dismissed. Juan Serrano, a 28-year-old Colombian asylum-seeker, was among those arrested at the Miami courthouse after a judge dropped his deportation case. Outside the courtroom, federal agents were waiting to take him into custody. Similar arrests occurred in cities across the U.S., signaling a coordinated dragnet under the Trump administration. Immigration officials, under orders issued Monday, dismissed numerous court cases, effectively freeing agents to detain migrants post-hearing. Advocates and attorneys warn this tactic could discourage migrants from attending court at all. Serrano, who had no criminal record and worked in construction, had fled political threats in Colombia. Immigration attorneys say the new approach marks an aggressive and unprecedented use of court dismissals to facilitate mass arrests. Associated Press US sanctions two members of a Mexican drug trafficking group known as the Northeast Cartel . The U.S. has slapped sanctions on two senior members of the Mexican drug cartel del Noreste, formerly Los Zetas, as part of its intensified crackdown on cross-border crime. The Treasury Department targeted Ricardo Gonzalez Sauceda, the group’s former second-in-command who was arrested in February 2025, and Miguel Angel de Anda Ledezma, who is allegedly responsible for procuring weapons for the cartel. Earlier this year, the Trump administration designated the Northeast Cartel and seven other groups as foreign terrorist organizations. The cartel, a remnant of the once-powerful Zetas, is based in Nuevo Laredo, a key U.S.-Mexico border hub. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent vowed to maintain efforts to disrupt the cartels’ access to money, drugs, and weapons. This move follows the March arraignment in Washington of former Zetas leaders on charges including drug trafficking and murder conspiracies aimed at the U.S. market. Associated Press U.S. Department of the Treasury Mexico City on the hunt for killers of mayor’s aides. Mexico City’s Public Security chief has said that at least four individuals were involved in the killing of two close aides to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada. The two were fatally shot in a highly coordinated attack this week, an incident that marks one of the most serious acts of political violence in the city in years. It is believed that the suspects fled on a motorbike afterward, before changing vehicles twice and traveling to the neighboring Mexico state. While no motive has been confirmed, authorities described the attack as deliberate, as it was carried out with significant planning and operational expertise. Brugada, of the ruling Morena party, had campaigned on improving public safety. The incident has drawn comparisons to a 2020 assassination attempt on then–security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch, now Mexico’s national security minister. Bloomberg Associated Press

THE UKRAINE UPDATE Trump Tells European Leaders in Private That Putin Isn’t Ready to End War. President Donald Trump privately told European leaders in a call on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not ready to end the war in Ukraine because he believes he’s winning. This marked a shift from Trump’s prior public claims that Putin wanted peace. Despite acknowledging Putin’s stance, Trump declined to pursue additional sanctions, instead proposing lower-level talks at the Vatican. The call included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It came after Trump’s two-hour conversation with Putin. On Sunday, Trump had signaled possible sanctions but backed off the next day. He dismissed calls for an "unconditional" ceasefire and appeared noncommittal about direct U.S. involvement. The talks are expected to begin in mid-June. European leaders saw the calls as clarifying Putin’s true position and as a signal they may have to lead support for Ukraine without strong U.S. pressure on Moscow. “This isn’t my war,” Trump told reporters on Monday after his Putin call. “We got ourselves entangled in something we shouldn’t have been involved in.” Wall Street Journal Russian Advance in Ukraine Is Slowing Despite Putin’s Confidence. Despite President Vladimir Putin’s confident rhetoric, Russian forces have made only marginal gains in Ukraine this year, seizing just 0.15% more territory since January. Their advance has slowed sharply, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region, suggesting Putin’s ambitions to fully occupy four contested regions remain far-fetched. Analysts warn it could take decades to meet those goals. Yet, President Donald Trump’s retreat from ceasefire diplomacy and softer stance on sanctions may embolden the Kremlin. European allies are reinforcing support, but Ukraine’s manpower shortages and U.S. policy shifts threaten its defense. Kyiv warns that only Washington’s pressure can realistically force Putin to end the war. Bloomberg Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers. As U.S. President Donald Trump backs away from tightening sanctions on Russia, Ukraine is urging the European Union to assume greater leadership. In a 40-page white paper, Kyiv proposes aggressive new measures, including seizing Russian assets, imposing secondary sanctions on foreign buyers of Russian oil, and speeding up European Union asset seizure legislation. Ukraine warns that Washington has largely withdrawn from key sanctions coordination platforms, undermining global efforts. Despite Trump’s reluctance, the EU and UK have pushed forward with new sanctions. Kyiv stresses that European resolve is critical to maintaining pressure on Moscow. Reuters Ukraine Said It Hit Russia Chip Plant Used in Missile Production. Ukraine launched a drone strike that damaged the Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Russia’s Oryol region, Ukraine’s General Staff said Wednesday. The plant is reportedly part of the supply chain for Russia’s Iskander and Kinzhal missiles and Sukhoi fighter jets. Oryol Governor Andrey Klychkov confirmed the damage but provided no details. The strike is part of Ukraine’s ongoing campaign to disrupt Russian military production in the fourth year of the war. Russia claimed to have downed 39 Ukrainian drones that morning, including 30 over the Oryol region. Reuters Russia says it downed over 232 Ukrainian drones, forcing Moscow airports to halt some flights. Russia claimed on Wednesday it shot down at least 232 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions, including several approaching Moscow, prompting a brief suspension of flights at the capital’s airports. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed three drones were intercepted near the city. Ukraine said its drones struck the Bolkhovsky Semiconductor Devices Plant in the Oryol region; a facility linked to Russian missile and jet production. Reuters Rubio Signals Labeling Putin War Criminal Would Hurt Peace Talks. During a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that labeling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal could undermine President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. Rubio acknowledged that “war crimes have been committed, no doubt,” but emphasized that “the job is to end the war” and that accountability can come later. A day earlier, in a Senate hearing, Rubio argued that threatening sanctions could halt dialogue with Russia, saying, “If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking.” Bloomberg Trump misjudged influence on Putin, German defense minister says. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had misjudged his influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin. Pistorius made the remark after Monday’s phone call between Trump and Putin failed to produce progress on a Ukraine ceasefire. Trump had pushed for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire but later abandoned the effort. In response, the European Union announced new sanctions on Russia, while Washington’s participation in further measures remains uncertain. Reuters ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment for Wednesday, May 21. Russian President Vladimir Putin used a staged meeting with Kursk Oblast officials on Tuesday to signal renewed ambitions to seize Sumy City and annex Sumy Oblast, framing the move as creating a protective “buffer zone” for Russian territory. Putin also continued promoting the Kremlin’s false narrative that Ukraine is dominated by “neo-Nazi” ideology, using alleged destruction of World War II monuments by Ukrainian forces to prepare the Russian public for rejection of any future peace deal. In a related effort to delegitimize Ukraine, Kremlin advisor Anton Kobyakov claimed the Soviet Union was never legally dissolved, asserting that the war in Ukraine is an “internal Russian affair.” This rhetoric sets the stage for denying the sovereignty of former Soviet states and justifying Russian intervention beyond Ukraine. Meanwhile, U.S. and allied intelligence agencies issued a alert revealing that Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency has conducted cyber operations against NATO infrastructure. On the battlefield, Ukraine has responded to evolving Russian tactics by forming its first formal assault motorcycle unit, reflecting the increasing reliance on agile, light-vehicle assaults. Battlefield update: Russian forces advanced near Velyka Novosilka. Institute for the Study of War

EUROPE Poland intervenes as Russian 'shadow fleet' ship spotted near power cable. Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Wednesday that the military intervened after a Russian “shadow fleet” vessel was spotted performing suspicious maneuvers near an undersea power cable linking Poland and Sweden. The ship, identified as the Sun and sailing under an Antigua flag, withdrew after a Polish patrol flight intervened. The incident underscores growing concerns over Baltic Sea infrastructure security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz warned of increasing sabotage threats and vowed a strong NATO and Polish response to any attacks on critical undersea assets. The cable remains operational. Reuters Germany Scales Up Battle Tank Brigade in Baltics to Deter Russia . Germany is significantly expanding its military presence in Lithuania by establishing Panzer Brigade 45, its first permanent overseas tank brigade since World War II, to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank against potential Russian aggression. The brigade, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027 with up to 5,000 personnel, reflects Germany's broader commitment to European defense as U.S. security guarantees waver. Currently, 400 German troops are stationed in Lithuania, with plans to reach 2,000 by mid-2026. Lithuania, strategically located between Russia and Belarus, is investing €1 billion and boosting defense spending to host the brigade. Germany’s ability to deploy the full unit depends on Lithuania’s infrastructure readiness and Berlin's efforts to recruit more soldiers. Defense firm Rheinmetall is also expanding in the region, building an artillery plant in Lithuania and eyeing further ventures in Latvia, aligning military strategy with economic investment in Eastern Europe. Bloomberg Finland completes first 35 kilometers of fence on Russian border. Finland announced Wednesday the completion of the first 35 kilometers of a planned 200-kilometer high-security fence along its border with Russia, aimed at curbing mass migration that Finnish authorities believe was orchestrated by Moscow in 2023. The 4.5-meter barrier—equipped with barbed wire, cameras, sensors, and lights—follows Finland’s closure of all passenger crossings after 1,300 asylum seekers from countries like Syria and Somalia entered via Russia. Despite criticism from Russia and human rights bodies, Finnish officials insist the fence is necessary for national security and effective border surveillance. Completion is expected by 2026. Reuters Romanian president-elect backs higher NATO spending. Romania’s president-elect Nicușor Dan affirmed in an interview with the Financial Times that he supports NATO’s proposed defense spending target of 3.5% of GDP, plus additional funds for infrastructure and cybersecurity, aligning Romania firmly with Western security priorities amid rising tensions with Russia. His election followed months of political instability, including the cancellation of the initial presidential vote due to suspected Russian interference. Dan pledged to reduce Romania’s record 9.3% budget deficit to 7.5% by cutting €6 billion in spending this year, while reassuring investors by highlighting his fiscal reform record as Bucharest’s mayor. He emphasized the need for a stable coalition government and is expected to nominate interim president Ilie Bolojan as prime minister. Dan warned that unresolved concerns over Russian meddling and economic grievances could empower far-right forces in future elections, urging more transparency and reform to restore public trust and protect Romania’s democratic trajectory. Financial Times EU envoys reach deal on 150-billion-euro arms fund. European Union ambassadors on Wednesday approved a new €150 billion ($170 billion) defense fund called the Security Action for Europe (SAFE), aimed at strengthening the EU’s defense industry amid growing concerns over Russian aggression and uncertain U.S. protection under President Donald Trump. Proposed in March, the fund will provide loans for joint European defense projects, requiring at least 65% involvement from companies in the EU, European Economic Area, or Ukraine. British firms became eligible this week after the UK signed a Security and Defense Partnership. Final approval by EU ministers is expected on May 27. Reuters Euronews China opposes EU's Russia-related sanctions on its firms, cites 'double standards.' China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned new European Union sanctions targeting Chinese firms over ties to Russia. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called the sanctions “unreasonable” and accused the EU of “double standards,” noting that many Western countries, including EU members and the U.S., still trade with Russia. At a regular press briefing, Mao urged the EU to reverse course and warned that China would take necessary measures to defend its legitimate rights and interests. The EU and UK imposed the sanctions a day earlier. Reuters Trump nominates Darryl Nirenberg as new US ambassador to Romania. President Donald Trump has nominated lawyer and former Senate staffer Darryl Nirenberg as U.S. ambassador to Romania. Nirenberg, currently at Steptoe LLP, previously served under Senator Jesse Helms. His appointment requires Senate approval. The White House has not commented on Romania’s recent election victory by centrist mayor Nicusor Dan. Reuters Times of India French reports suggest Muslim Brotherhood-linked groups attempted to influence EU . A leaked French government report claims that organizations linked to the Muslim Brotherhood have been lobbying EU institutions to influence policies in ways that conflict with France’s secular values. The report, seen by media outlets before its official release, alleges that the Brotherhood and its ideological allies sought to push for blasphemy laws and a restrictive interpretation of religious freedom, particularly targeting the European Parliament. Groups named include the Council of European Muslims (CEM) and the Forum of European Muslim Youth and Student Organizations (FEMYSO), with claims that they received funding from Qatar and Kuwait. FEMYSO denied the allegations. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for measures to counter such influence, which will be discussed next month. The report has already sparked political debate, with right-wing figures citing it as proof of Islamist infiltration. Meanwhile, left-wing leaders accuse the government of fueling Islamophobia. The document is expected to be officially released by week's end. Politico EU France 24 BBC RFI German police arrest teens in suspected extreme-right terror plot . German police arrested five juveniles on Wednesday linked to a far-right terrorist cell called “Last Wave of Defense,” accused of plotting violent attacks against migrants and left-wing groups. The suspects allegedly aimed to destabilize Germany’s democratic system by carrying out arson and explosive attacks. Two of them, aged 15, face attempted murder charges for setting fire to a cultural center last October. Others attacked an asylum-seeker shelter, firing pyrotechnics into the building and vandalizing it with swastikas and Nazi salutes. Four are charged with membership in a terrorist organization; one is accused of supporting it. The arrests follow a warning from German authorities about a sharp rise in far-right crimes and growing youth radicalization. Politico EU New York Times The Guardian Euronews

THE MIDDLE EAST Israeli sources say preparations underway for possible strike on Iran if nuclear talks break down . Two Israeli sources informed Axios that Israel is preparing for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities if U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations collapse. This follows intelligence from U.S. officials suggesting the same possibility. Israeli intelligence recently shifted from expecting a deal to believing talks could fail soon. The Israel Defense Forces have intensified training for a potential multi-day campaign, not just a single strike, amid concerns that the operational window for success may soon close. Prime Minister Netanyahu is reportedly waiting for the right moment, possibly when President Trump expresses disappointment with the negotiations. However, U.S. officials are worried Israel might act unilaterally without Washington’s approval. The fifth round of talks is scheduled in Rome, but a key sticking point remains Iran’s insistence on maintaining uranium enrichment capabilities—a red line for the U.S. Any Israeli action risks sparking regional conflict and radioactive fallout. Axios Why Rising Israel-Iran Tensions Threaten to Boil Over. The long-simmering conflict between Israel and Iran has intensified since the start of the October 2023 Israel-Hamas war, escalating into direct attacks involving missiles and drones. While both countries relied on proxy battles for decades, they have now exchanged strikes on each other's territory, ramping up the possibility of full-blown war. Israel views Iran’s nuclear ambitions as an existential threat and may launch a military campaign if diplomacy fails, particularly over Tehran’s uranium enrichment. Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weapons, has developed a large missile and drone arsenal despite technological disadvantages and has turned to Russia for military upgrades. Israel, with U.S. backing and superior defenses, has already neutralized much of Iran’s missile capabilities. However, an Israeli strike on Iran’s widely dispersed, underground nuclear sites would be complex and may only delay the Islamic Republic’s program. Its regional allies include Hezbollah and the Houthis, while Israel counts on support from the U.S. and UK. Arab states, though wary of Iran, are unlikely to back Israel openly in a war. Bloomberg EU outrage grows after Israel fires ‘warning shots’ at diplomatic delegation. EU member states have slammed the Israeli army for an incident on Wednesday in which troops fired warning shots near a diplomatic delegation visiting a refugee camp in Jenin, West Bank. The delegation, which included diplomats from the EU, France, the U.K., Italy, Canada, Russia, China, and others, was reportedly off an approved route and in an unauthorized area, according to Israel’s foreign ministry. Both EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned the shooting as “unacceptable,” with Germany denouncing Israel’s “unprovoked shelling.” The Israel Defense Forces said the shots were meant to scare the group away and promised to investigate. Kallas insisted that even warning shots endanger lives and demanded accountability. Several other countries, including Belgium and Italy, expressed outrage and summoned Israeli ambassadors for explanations. The Palestinian Authority (PA) shared footage of members of the delegation sprinting to safety as shots rang out, with a spokesperson labeling the incident a deliberate targeting of diplomats. The event occurred just after the bloc announced a review of its political and economic ties with Israel over concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Politico EU Bloomberg Associated Press Reuters Israel ‘probably’ killed elusive Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar, Netanyahu says. At a press conference on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has “probably” killed Mohammed Sinwar, the elusive Hamas leader in Gaza, in a recent strike on the European hospital in Khan Younis. ⁠“We eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists,” Netanyahu said. “We eliminated the leaders of the murderers Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and most likely Mohammad Sinwar.” The targeted airstrike reportedly killed 28 Palestinians and injured over 50. Mohammed Sinwar is the brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in October. Hamas has not yet commented on the claim. CNN Reuters Lebanese and Palestinian leaders agree that Lebanon won’t be used as a launchpad to strike Israel. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have agreed that Palestinian factions will not use Lebanon to launch attacks on Israel and that all weapons outside the control of the Lebanese state must be removed. This announcement came during Abbas’s first visit to Lebanon in seven years. The agreement aims to reinforce Lebanese authority, particularly in the south, following the recent Israel-Hezbollah conflict. While Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon house various armed factions, including Fatah, Hamas, and smaller jihadi groups, the 12 camps operate independently of the Lebanese state. The joint statement underscored that the camps should not be safe havens for extremists and reaffirmed Palestinian commitment to non-interference from Lebanese territory. Associated Press ​​Israel Said It Eased Its Blockade, But Gazans Are Still Waiting for Food. Three days after Israel announced it would ease its blockade on Gaza, little humanitarian aid has reached the population, leaving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians still facing acute hunger. While Israel says dozens of aid trucks have entered via the Kerem Shalom crossing, the U.N. reports it has been unable to distribute supplies due to Israeli restrictions and logistical delays. Food, fuel, and medicine remain critically scarce, with many families surviving on a single daily meal. The blockade, which has been in place since early March, has drawn international condemnation, including from Pope Leo XIV and President Donald Trump. Aid groups warn Gaza is at critical risk of famine, particularly among children, as prices skyrocket and access to essentials vanishes. “We don’t plan meals anymore,” said one woman. “Just survival.” New York Times Wall Street Journal An Exhausted Israeli Public Turns Against War in Gaza . Support for Israel’s war in Gaza has significantly declined over 19 months, with growing public demand to end the fighting in exchange for the release of remaining hostages. While initially united after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack, the Israeli public is now increasingly war-weary due to repeated military deployments, unclear objectives, and dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership. Polls show about 70% of Israelis now favor ending the war to secure the hostages' release. Critics accuse Netanyahu of prolonging the conflict for political reasons, an allegation he denies. Public protests have shifted from solely demanding the hostages' return to explicitly calling for a ceasefire. Rising humanitarian concerns, especially among the center-left, reflect a subtle but growing change in public sentiment. Exhausted reservists, their families, and civil movements have amplified calls to end the war. And international pressure, including from the U.S. and allies, is further pushing Israel toward de-escalation. Wall Street Journal US to appoint Turkey ambassador Thomas Barrack as special envoy for Syria, sources say. Sources told Reuters the U.S. will appoint Thomas Barrack, ambassador to Turkey and longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, as special envoy for Syria. The move follows Trump’s decision to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria and reflects Turkey’s rising influence in the region after Bashar al-Assad’s ouster. Barrack recently joined Secretary of State Marco Rubio in high-level meetings with Syrian and Turkish officials. The appointment is expected to support post-war reconstruction and promote regional stability, including potential normalization with Israel. Reuters Iran parliament approves strategic pact with Russia. Iran’s parliament approved a 20-year strategic partnership with Russia on Wednesday, formalizing an agreement signed by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin in January. The pact deepens military and economic cooperation, including joint exercises and financial integration, though it stops short of a mutual defense clause. The agreement follows expanded ties since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, amid accusations that Iran has supplied weapons, claims it denies. A separate free trade deal between Iran and the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union took effect last week, easing tariffs to boost bilateral trade. Reuters Armed group in Syria's Suwayda takes governor hostage for prisoner's release. An armed group in Syria's Suwayda province briefly took Governor Mustafa Al-Bakour and others hostage at the town hall to demand the release of a jailed associate convicted of vehicle theft. The attackers secured the release of the prisoner in exchange for the hostages’ safety. The incident occurred in Suwayda, a region largely inhabited by the Druze, a religious minority found across Syria and neighboring areas. Reuters Militants kill 2 soldiers in attack on Russian air base in Syria . Two militants attacked Russia’s Hmeimim air base in Syria on Tuesday, killing at least two people, possibly Russian soldiers or Syrian contractors, according to a Syrian official and a local activist. The attackers, reportedly foreign nationals who had previously worked as military trainers, were also killed. No official statement has been issued by Moscow. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed at least three deaths but could not verify identities. The militants are believed to have acted independently and were linked to the new Syrian defense forces, which include foreign Islamist fighters. The attack comes amid ongoing instability following the ouster of former President Bashar Assad, a longtime Russian ally, who is now in exile in Russia. Although Syria's new transitional government maintains ties with Moscow, tensions persist. Clashes between factions have led to sectarian violence and displacement, with many Alawite civilians now sheltering at the Hmeimim base. Associated Press

ASIA & OCEANIA A look at recent deadly attacks in Pakistan as it battles rising militancy. Pakistan is grappling with a surge in deadly militant violence, marked most recently by Wednesday’s suicide bombing that killed five people, including three children, on an army-run school bus in Balochistan. On March 11, militants from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) killed 31 people in a train hijacking in the province. Just days earlier, on March 4, a suicide attack on a military base in Bannu killed 18. A November 2024 blast targeting a police van in Mastung left seven dead, including five students. On August 26, 2024, coordinated BLA attacks across Balochistan killed 52. In December 2023, twin mosque bombings during Prophet Mohammed’s birthday celebrations in Mastung killed 57. And in July 2023, a suicide bombing at a religious rally in Bajaur killed 56, an attack claimed by the Islamic State. Reuters India’s Security Forces Kill Dozens in a Bid to Crush Leftist Rebels. India has escalated its decades-long fight against Maoist insurgents, with security forces killing at least 27 suspected rebels on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh. The offensive is part of a broader push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to eradicate the Maoist movement by March 2026. Authorities claim several senior Maoist leaders, possibly including top commander Nambala Keshav Rao, were among those killed. Over 200 insurgents have died this year, and 700 have reportedly surrendered. However, human rights activists warn of potential civilian casualties and question whether some of the dead may have surrendered before being killed. The Maoist insurgency, which began in the 1960s as a land redistribution movement, now largely advocates for tribal rights and forest resource protection in India’s mineral-rich “Red Corridor.” Critics argue that recent infrastructure projects intended to “develop” these regions may instead pave the way for mining operations, deepening local mistrust of the state’s intentions. New York Times China urges trust, cooperation with Pakistan, Afghanistan as regional tensions mount . As regional military tensions surge, China has pledged to strengthen trust and cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscoring shared efforts to promote peace and stability. In a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his counterparts, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss enhancing political ties, deepening diplomacy, and combating terrorism. The three countries agreed to improve law enforcement coordination, support each other’s sovereignty, and resist external interference. China also encouraged greater participation in its Belt and Road Initiative, backing Afghanistan’s reconstruction and regional development. Amid renewed military tensions between Pakistan and India and a deadly bombing in southwestern Pakistan, China reiterated its “ironclad” support for Islamabad and urged dialogue to manage disputes. While not formally recognizing the Taliban regime, China has maintained economic and political engagement, urging Kabul to prevent cross-border terrorism, particularly threats to Chinese nationals and interests. South China Morning Post The Fortress That China Built for Its Battle with America. In 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping gathered the nation’s top scientists in Beijing to relay China’s most pressing mission: the aggressive pursuit of technological self-reliance in response to U.S. trade restrictions. Xi warned that national security depends on reducing dependence on foreign tech, and that Beijing must never rely on others. Under policies like "Made in China 2025," China has advanced in key sectors such as electric vehicles, AI, robotics, pharmaceuticals, and space and satellite technology. Government-led investment has poured hundreds of billions into R&D, enabling domestic firms to rival global leaders and boosting industrial capabilities, especially in shipbuilding, where China now leads globally. Efforts have extended to critical areas like nuclear power, semiconductor development, and food and energy security. However, complete self-sufficiency remains elusive due to China’s large population and ongoing imports. Despite major gains, hurdles such as inefficiencies, corruption, and overreliance on state planning pose long-term risks. Economic challenges, including rising debt and a struggling real estate sector, threaten future growth. Experts warn that without reform, China's state-driven model may limit its long-term economic potential. Wall Street Journal PLA researchers rank Cold War relic B-52 a bigger nuclear threat than F-35, B-2. A Chinese military research team has identified the aging U.S. B-52H Stratofortress bomber as the top threat in a potential tactical nuclear air strike against China, surpassing even stealth platforms like the F-35A and B-2 Spirit. The study, led by researchers at the PLA Air Force Early Warning Academy, ranked the 70-year-old B-52H highest due to its large nuclear payload, modern radar, and upgraded electronic warfare systems. The analysis simulated a U.S. penetrating counterair (PCA) operation on Chinese inland targets or naval fleets and concluded that B61-12 nuclear bombs could be used to disable key Chinese defenses. The study urged China to enhance surveillance, air defense, and electronic warfare to counter such threats, particularly from networked stealth systems. It also highlighted the need to differentiate between nuclear and conventional strikes. Notably, researchers avoided AI-based models, using game theory instead to guide decision-making. The findings underscore growing concerns over U.S.-China military tensions, especially regarding Taiwan and regional deterrence dynamics. South China Morning Post Chinese scientists prove US Air Force’s Mach 16 engine concept ‘feasible’ . Chinese scientists claim to have successfully conducted a ground test of a hypersonic oblique detonation engine (ODE) using standard jet fuel, validating a concept first proposed by U.S. researchers in 1958. The test, simulating Mach 8 flight conditions at 30km altitude, sustained stable detonation for over two seconds, marking a significant breakthrough in hypersonic propulsion technology. Conducted by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology and Northwestern Polytechnical University, the achievement demonstrates the technical feasibility of an engine capable of Mach 6–16 speeds without moving parts, a concept long viewed as impractical due to its extreme engineering challenges. South China Morning Post Japan’s Ishiba Calls for Closer Weapons Development With Allies . Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has stressed the need for Tokyo and its allies to bolster cooperation in defense technology development amid rising security threats in the Asia-Pacific region. Speaking at Japan’s largest defense industry conference on Thursday, Ishiba argued that no country, including the U.S., can handle defense challenges alone due to the escalating costs and pace of technological change. He called for stronger international partnerships involving joint development, production, and transfer of defense equipment. Japan is increasing military spending, committing ¥43 trillion ($300 billion) over five years to raise defense spending to 2% of GDP. Projects include a U.S.-Japan hypersonic missile interceptor and a sixth-generation fighter jet with the UK and Italy, set for 2035 deployment. Ishiba cited rapid technological turnover and financial strain as reasons for collective development efforts. The conference also reflected growing domestic interest in defense, with more Japanese companies entering or expanding in the sector. Bloomberg North Korea’s Kim Jong Un condemns ‘serious’ warship accident at launch ceremony . North Korea experienced a "serious accident" during the launch ceremony of a new 5,000-ton-class destroyer, with state media blaming "inexperienced command and operational carelessness." Overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the incident damaged parts of the keel and left the bow stuck on the shipway on Wednesday. Kim blasted the “irresponsible errors,” referring to the accident as a “criminal act.” He vowed to handle those involved and ordered repairs to be completed before June. The warship is reportedly similar to the Choe Hyon-class guided-missile destroyer. The mishap comes amid Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to expand its military capabilities, including Kim’s recent push for greater naval range and preemptive strike power. Despite typically concealing failures, North Korea acknowledged this setback, as it did with a failed spy satellite launch last year. Analysts believe this may be due to the regime’s dedication to show modernization and express its confidence in eventually building a greater navy. The destroyer’s unveiling was part of Kim’s broader response to U.S. and allied military exercises in the region. Bloomberg Associated Press Reuters Yonhap News Agency North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles, South Korea reports . North Korea launched multiple cruise missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, according to the South Korean military. The missiles were fired around 9 a.m. from the Sondok area in South Hamgyong Province. South Korean and U.S. intelligence are analyzing the launches in detail. This follows North Korea’s earlier firing of short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on May 8, continuing its pattern of provocative weapons tests. Yonhap News Agency Reuters

AFRICA Tanzania restricts internet after hackers compromise X government accounts . Tanzania curbed access to the internet on Wednesday after several government accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube were hacked. The hackers falsely claimed the country's president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, had died, using compromised accounts, including those of the police, the Tanzania Revenue Authority, and the Tanzania Investment Center. The hackers also posted pornographic images. While the government has regained control of the accounts, access to X was blocked on major networks, prompting users to turn to VPNs. The incident occurred shortly after a court hearing in the treason case of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, raising political tensions. Bloomberg Associated Press A look at South Sudan, where the US is accused of quietly sending migrants . Washington is under scrutiny for allegedly deporting migrants from countries like Vietnam and Cuba to South Sudan, a nation facing severe instability and the threat of renewed civil war. A judge has demanded answers from the Trump administration, which has not confirmed the migrants' destination. South Sudanese officials say no deportees have arrived and promise to send any non-citizens back. Citizens fear that accepting foreign deportees, some with criminal records, could worsen crime. This incident follows past U.S. pressure on South Sudan, including visa revocations and reduced aid, despite the country’s fragile peace and humanitarian needs. Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has faced ongoing conflict, weak governance, and a faltering peace deal. Tensions between President Kiir and rival Riek Machar, complicated by ethnic divisions, threaten further violence. With rising insecurity and limited resources, many question whether Juba can handle deportees sent from the U.S. Associated Press Families mourn and call for probe after Malian soldiers accused of massacre . Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Malian soldiers of executing at least 22 civilians earlier this month in the village of Diafarabé in central Mali, a region plagued by conflict with Al-Qaeda-linked militants. Witnesses, including families and local leaders, said soldiers seized men from a market and later buried them in two mass graves. The victims, mostly ethnic Fulani, were allegedly targeted during a military operation. HRW and local residents have called for an independent investigation, expressing distrust in a military-led probe due to past failures to ensure accountability. Similar abuses have been linked to both the Malian army and Russian Wagner Group forces, particularly under the current military junta. Associated Press

CYBER, TECH & MARKETS OpenAI to Buy AI Device Startup from Apple Veteran Jony Ive in $6.5 Billion Deal. OpenAI is acquiring io, a hardware startup co-founded by legendary Apple designer Jony Ive, in a $6.5 billion all-stock deal, marking its largest acquisition. The move brings Ive and his team, including ex-Apple talent, into OpenAI to create a new generation of AI-powered consumer devices. Ive, best known for designing the iPhone and iPod, will lead OpenAI’s hardware and design strategy through his design firm LoveFrom, which will remain independent. The first product from this collaboration is expected in 2026 and is described by CEO Sam Altman as a “totally new kind of thing” that could redefine how users interact with AI. The deal signals OpenAI’s ambition to bypass Apple and Google by building its own AI-focused hardware platform. It also puts pressure on Apple, which lags in the AI race. The new OpenAI hardware unit will include around 55 engineers from io and be overseen by product vice president Peter Welinder. Bloomberg Axios Wall Street Journal Reuters Chinese military newspaper urges PLA to develop ways to target adversaries’ AI systems. China's military newspaper, the PLA Daily, has urged the country's armed forces to develop methods of undermining the data and computing capacity of adversaries, focusing on opponents’ AI-powered systems for combat planning and decision making. The article described the PLA's ability to counter AI-based combat skills as an emerging area of warfare that will be critical to future success. Three main facets of an adversary's AI system, the article pointed out, have particular targeting potential — data, algorithms, and computing capacity. Data can be "polluted" or disrupted during a conflict to weaken the accuracy of an opponent's language models. Another potential vulnerability for exploitation involves the "logical deception" of algorithms, to corrupt operational capabilities, such as causing drones swarms to perform erratically. The article also addressed compromises of an enemy's computing capacity by amplifying the "noise" – caused by overloads of data such as images, audio, video, and electromagnetic fields – systems must process. South China Morning Post Exclusive: Tech race with China is top intel priority, deputy CIA director says . The CIA's new leadership is prioritizing China, aiming to help U.S. companies retain a technological edge in fields like AI, semiconductors, biotech, and batteries, according to Deputy Director Michael Ellis. In an interview with Axios, Ellis described China as an unprecedented threat to U.S. security and outlined plans to restructure the agency accordingly. While Russia, Iran, and North Korea remain high priorities, the CIA will also focus more on counter-narcotics efforts. Ellis emphasized the need to modernize both the CIA’s tactics and workforce, calling for more staff with STEM backgrounds and greater collaboration with private sector innovators like Elon Musk. He framed impending staff cuts as a chance to reshape the agency and criticized past politicization and ideological distractions, echoing broader Trump-era critiques of the intelligence community. Axios China says U.S. chip curbs may be countered with an anti-sanctions law against third parties. China's Commerce Ministry has issued a statement warning of legal repercussions if the U.S. enforces a ban on Chinese-made chips, especially from Huawei. The ministry said that Washington's policy "severely harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and undermines China’s development interests." China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, which was enacted in 2021, says that entities involved in applying sanctions against the country can be prosecuted and pay compensation for losses. He Weiwen, a senior fellow at a Beijing-based think tank, said the anti-sanctions measure differs from earlier Chinese actions because it can be applied against third parties rather than specific U.S. firms. He added, “China must retaliate tit-for-tat to urge third countries to oppose the U.S. long-arm jurisdiction."South China Morning Post Nvidia chief intensifies criticism of U.S. AI chip export curbs to China market . Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has described U.S. export controls designed to limit China's access to AI chips as "a failure" that have incentivized Chinese rivals to accelerate development of their own products. He said Chinese AI researchers will make use of domestically produced chips with the added motivation of government support for their initiative. Speaking at the Computex trade show in Taipei, Huang pointed out the Nvidia had a 95 percent market share in China, which is now down to 50 percent. “The rest is Chinese technology," Huang said, "they have a lot of local technology they would use if they didn’t have Nvidia.” Referring to the now-rescinded U.S. AI Diffusion rule, Huang said, “if the U.S. wants to stay ahead, we need to maximize and accelerate our diffusion, not limit it.” Huang added that the company has no plans for another China-specific chip in the "Hopper" series, noting Nvidia has already "degraded the chip so severely." Financial Times Bloomberg Western intelligence says GRU-linked ‘Fancy Bear’ hackers targeting transportation systems . A joint advisory warning issued by allied countries and intelligence agencies have identified Fancy Bear, a notorious Russian hacking unit also known as BlueDelta and APT28, as the threat actor behind a broad campaign targeting entities in over a dozen countries. The group is accused of attempted digital break-ins at multiple Western logistics and technology firms. All transportation modes — air, sea, and rail — have been impacted by the campaign directed at dozens of governments and commercial organizations. The hackers also are suspected of gaining unauthorized access to municipal traffic cams and private cameras to track material shipments to Ukraine. The hackers surveilled at least one industrial control system producer of components for railway management. Intelligence agencies specifically attributed the hacking operations to the “85th Main Special Service Center (85th GTsSS), military unit 26165” of Russia’s military intelligence agency (GRU). The agencies tracked the campaign under a number of names, including Fancy Bear and APT 28. The U.K., U.S., Germany, France, Canada, Czechia, Poland, Australia, Estonia, Denmark and the Netherlands co-signed the advisory. The Record Reuters Politico EU NATO official outlines alliance focus on bolstering space-based intelligence systems . Speaking at the annual GEOINT conference in St. Louis, Maj. Gen. Paul Lynch, deputy assistant secretary general for intelligence on NATO's military staff, said that NATO is enhancing its intelligence gathering and sharing capabilities, particularly in space capabilities. Lynch said the NATO member states are seeking improvements in intelligence collection and situational awareness across the domains of air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace. Lynch specifically referred to two key NATO initiatives, the “Allied Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS)” program and the Strategic Space Situational Awareness System” (3SAS). Begun in 2023, APSS involves data-sharing from the national surveillance satellites of 17 member nations via a “virtual” constellation. The 3SAS program began at NATO Headquarters last spring. Taken together, Lynch said, the programs represent "the innovative work that NATO is doing to integrate the space domain into its capabilities development and maintain its information superiority within this domain.” BreakingDefense EU issues new sanctions against Russian disinformation, hybrid warfare operators. The European Union has introduced a new package of sanctions directed at individuals and entities linked to Russian disinformation, sabotage, and espionage campaigns across Europe and Africa. Members of Russia's military intelligence unit, the GRU, are among those sanctioned along with individuals promoting Kremlin narratives through social media. The EU also has imposed sanctions on individuals spreading disinformation in Africa, including Viktor Lukovenko, the head of the African Initiative propaganda news agency, and Justin Tagouh, the head of the International Africa Media press group. In addition, the EU announced sanctions against entities involved in Russian hybrid warfare operations, such as Kremlin-backed drone and radio communications equipment manufacturers whose products are used by the Russian military, as well as entities and individuals involved in GPS signal jamming. The Record UAE institute releases new Arabic-language AI model featuring regional dialects . Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII) has released Falcon Arabic, a new Arabic-language AI model trained on a dataset spanning Modern Standard Arabic and regional dialects. TII claims the model matches the performance of systems up to 10 times its size. Falcon remains the leading offering from the UAE in its efforts to claim a place in the global AI race. However, it has struggled to keep up with advances from open-source competitors like Meta and China's DeepSeek. TII also launched Falcon H1, which it said outperforms Meta and Alibaba by reducing the computing power and technical expertise usually required to run advanced systems. The UAE is pursuing other ways to enter the AI boom, with the construction of a 5-gigawatt data center campus in Abu Dhabi and partnerships with Nvidia and French firms to establish Europe's largest AI data center campus. Bloomberg Reuters OpenAI, Google and xAI battle for superstar AI talent, shelling out millions . The artificial intelligence industry is in a fierce talent war, with OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Elon Musk’s xAI offering multimillion-dollar compensation packages to a small pool of elite researchers driving breakthroughs in large language models. Some top OpenAI researchers earn over $10 million annually, while Google has reportedly offered $20 million packages with faster equity vesting. Amid growing departures, companies are using creative recruitment tactics, such as scouting theoretical physicists and quantum researchers. Despite generous offers, many top talents prioritize research freedom and mission alignment over money. Reuters A Tech Hub’s Plan to Upgrade for the AI Age Runs into Trump’s Tariffs. Malaysia’s ambitions to become a global leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing are being challenged by President Trump’s volatile trade policies. While the country has long benefited from U.S. tech investment, exporting $16.2 billion in chips to the U.S. last year, Trump’s recent 10% baseline tariffs and threats of a 25% blanket levy on semiconductor imports have created uncertainty. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pushed back on U.S. pressure to choose sides in its rivalry with China. Malaysia's $250 million partnership with Arm Holdings and investment from Nvidia signal a determination to move up the value chain, but delays and rising costs from tariffs could slow progress. New York Times