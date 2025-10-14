Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, October 14, 2025

U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey back Gaza peace plan as el-Sisi calls it ‘last chance’ for stability

Trump-Xi meeting still on despite trade tensions, says US’s Bessent

Zelensky, Trump confirm plans to meet in Washington on Friday

Dutch government takes control of Netherlands-based Chinese chip firm

