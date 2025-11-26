Skip to content
Wednesday, November 26


Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Top US military officials are visiting Caribbean leaders

White House on the defensive following reports Witkoff coached Russians on how to pitch Trump

Iran losing control over Houthis as proxy has 'gone rogue,' officials say

Trump’s calls with Xi and Takaichi hint he won’t let Taiwan derail Beijing ties

