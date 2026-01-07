Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:26 America/New_York Wednesday, January 7


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Trump Announces Venezuela to Supply 30–50 Million Barrels of Oil to U.S. After Maduro Raid

US backs security guarantees for Ukraine at summit of Kyiv's allies in Paris

Rubio Tells Lawmakers Trump Wants to Buy Greenland

Saudi Coalition Strikes Yemen After STC Leader Reportedly Flees Ahead of Talks

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.