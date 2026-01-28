Skip to content
Wednesday, January 28


Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 28, 2026

U.S. intelligence raises doubts about Venezuelan leader's cooperation

U.S. told Ukraine it must sign peace deal with Russia to get security guarantees, source says

European states tighten the restrictions on Russian shadow fleet

Japan’s Takaichi says ties will ‘collapse’ if U.S. forces are hit in Taiwan and Tokyo does nothing


