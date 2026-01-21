Skip to content
Wednesday, January 21


Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Pentagon hasn’t yet been asked to plan Greenland invasion amid Trump threats

European Union inching closer to using its trade ‘bazooka’ against the U.S.

Trump seeking ‘decisive’ options for Iran as assets move into Middle East

U.S. seizes seventh sanctioned tanker tied to Venezuela in expanding oil control campaign


