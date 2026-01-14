Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:24 America/New_York Wednesday, January 14


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Iran warned regional states of strikes on US military bases if attacked

US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers, sources say

Amid bitter weather conditions, Russia is 'going all in' to destroy Ukraine's energy system

U.S. Unveils AI Military Strategy to Outpace China

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.