Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:26 America/New_York Wednesday, February 4


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Defense Department launches low-cost attack drone program

U.S. fighter jet shoots down Iranian drone near aircraft carrier

The U.S. wants these critical minerals, but militants with American weapons stand in the way

Russian spy spacecraft have intercepted Europe’s key satellites, officials believe


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.