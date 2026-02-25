Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, February 25, 2026

U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Oil Tanker Bertha in Indian Ocean Interdiction

Will Trump Attack Iran? David Petraeus Speaks With Foreign Policy Live's Ravi Agrawal

Seoul Protests U.S. Jet Standoff With China, Signaling Caution Over Confrontation

Anthropic digs in heels in dispute with Pentagon as Hegseth sets Friday deadline, source says