06:50 America/New_York Wednesday, February 18


Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, February 18, 2026

U.S. reveals new details of alleged Chinese nuclear test

Vance says Iran is ignoring core U.S. demands in talks

The 1,000 tonnes of uranium in the crosshairs of ISIS

ASEAN leaders warn rising U.S.-China rivalry threatens Southeast Asian maritime security


