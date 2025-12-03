Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:10 America/New_York Wednesday, December 3


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Hegseth claims he did not see strike on alleged drug boat that killed wounded survivors

Russia says no deal so far after ‘constructive’ five-hour Putin talks with Trump emissaries

Putin warns Europe that Russia is ready for war and prepared to win

China Appeals to Europe to Join Its Diplomatic Offensive Against Japan

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.