Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Kyiv denies Russian reports claiming embattled Pokrovsk has fallen

Europe is trapped in a mysterious ‘gray zone’ between war and peace

Yemen’s Houthi rebels signal that they’ve stopped attacks on Israel and Red Sea shipping

China Hatches Plan to Keep U.S. Military From Getting Its Rare-Earth Magnets

