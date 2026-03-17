Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:15 America/New_York Tuesday, March 17


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Israel says it killed two Iranian officials in major blow to Tehran’s leadership

U.S. envoy Witkoff has been in contact with Iran’s Abbas Araghchi

Europe pushes back on Trump’s Strait of Hormuz demands

Islamabad rejects Afghan claim that 400 people were killed in Pakistani strike on Kabul hospital

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.