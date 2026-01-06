Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Maduro pleads not guilty in U.S. court as interim leader appears to soften stance

New Threat to Ukrainian Aviation as Russia Arms Shahed Drones With MANPADS

Israel Strikes Hezbollah and Hamas Sites in Lebanon Ahead of Disarmament Talks

China’s Influence in Latin America Tested After U.S. Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro