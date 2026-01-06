Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

06:36 America/New_York Tuesday, January 6


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Maduro pleads not guilty in U.S. court as interim leader appears to soften stance

New Threat to Ukrainian Aviation as Russia Arms Shahed Drones With MANPADS

Israel Strikes Hezbollah and Hamas Sites in Lebanon Ahead of Disarmament Talks

China’s Influence in Latin America Tested After U.S. Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.