Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:16 America/New_York Tuesday, January 27


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 27, 2026

U.S. quietly planning CIA foothold in post-Maduro Venezuela

U.S. reportedly links security guarantees for Ukraine to peace deal ceding Donbas

Trump briefed on intelligence saying Iranian government is weaker

Iran’s shadow fleet is fueling the Myanmar junta’s air war

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.