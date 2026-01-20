Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Trump says he will '100%' follow through on tariff threat, seems to downplay Nobel Prize rhetoric

Russia strikes Kyiv with drones and missiles, cutting power, water supplies

Analysts warn that Iran crisis carries potential nuclear risks

China signs record US$213 billion of new ‘belt and road’ deals in 2025


