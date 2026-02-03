Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Ukraine agrees to multi-tiered ceasefire enforcement plan with Europe and U.S.

U.S. to cut tariffs on India to 18% as New Delhi agrees to end Russian oil purchases

U.S., Iranian officials set to meet in Istanbul, launch nuclear talks as Trump’s threats loom

DHS face-scanning app pulls from 1.2 billion‑image database


