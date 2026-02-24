Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Authorities say romantic liaison led to Mexican cartel leader's death, as Sheinbaum seeks to restore calm

Zelensky accuses Putin of ‘playing’ with Trump and the world

Pentagon cautions risks in potential U.S. strike on Iran as Gen. Caine warns of U.S. casualties

U.S. unveils new details on alleged Chinese nuclear test, urges renewed disarmament talks


