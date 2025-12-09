Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Ukraine to share revised peace plan with U.S. after Zelensky refuses land surrender

China reportedly to limit Nvidia H200 chip access, despite U.S. export approval

Seoul scrambles fighter jets as Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defence zone

French military reports drones over military intelligence base

