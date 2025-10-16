Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, October 16, 2025

Trump authorizes CIA covert ops in Venezuela, suggests ground strikes could be next

EU reportedly planning functional 'drone wall' against Russia by end of 2027

MI5 chief warns of threats from Russia, Iran, China, terrorists

Hamas says it returned all recoverable hostage remains, straining ceasefire


