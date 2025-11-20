Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, November 20, 2025

White House Scrambles to Quell Rumors of Russia-Friendly Donbas Proposal

Russian spy ship points lasers at British RAF fighter jets

Mossad unveils network of Hamas terror infrastructure across Europe

China’s shadow navy trains to take Taiwan


