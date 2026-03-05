Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:08 America/New_York Thursday, March 5


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, March 5, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, March 5, 2026

U.S. Senate backs Trump on Iran strikes, blocks bid to limit his war powers

American submarine sinks Iranian ship off Sri Lanka in first torpedo kill since WWII

Tehran denies targeting Turkish base after U.S. intercepts Iranian missile in Mediterranean

Azerbaijan says two people injured by Iranian drones


Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.