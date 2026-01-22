Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, January 22, 2026

The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year

Trump Cancels Tariff Threat, Agrees to Arctic Deal Framework on Greenland

Iran says protests have been completely subdued, offers first official death toll from crackdown

Taipei warns of Chinese spy machine infiltrating Taiwanese military, politics

