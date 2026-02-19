Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, February 19, 2026

‘Return to factory settings’: U.S. pressing NATO for major reset

Trump again warns U.K. over Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius

U.S. military buildup signals rising risk of war with Iran as Trump convenes top advisers

Trump talks with Xi on Taiwan arms sales, raising concerns in Taipei


