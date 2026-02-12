Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, February 12, 2026

Dispute between FAA and Pentagon over laser test prompted brief El Paso airspace closure

U.S. signals limited troop adjustments in Europe, reassures NATO allies

Pentagon prepares second aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East

Artificial intelligence and drones are fueling new security threats in the Sahel


