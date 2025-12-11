Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:19 America/New_York Thursday, December 11


​​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVESTHE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Thursday, December 11, 2025

U.S. seizes oil tanker off coast of Venezuela

Russia says there are no longer any misunderstandings with the U.S. over Ukraine

U.S. bombers join Japanese jets in show of force after China–Russia drills

Nvidia H200 exports to undergo new security review

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.