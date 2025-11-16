Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

12:24 America/New_York Sunday, November 16


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICAREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Sunday, November 16, 2025

Trump has suggested he’s made a decision on Venezuela military operations

Ukraine strikes major oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast, hits elite Rubikon drone base

From meat grinder to mopeds: How Russia rethought its war-fighting in Ukraine

Japan risks ‘path of no return’ if its military intervenes in Taiwan, PLA Daily warns

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.