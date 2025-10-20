Skip to content
Monday, October 20


Global Intelligence Report for Monday, October 20, 2025

Trump to hike tariffs on Colombia, halt aid, as US says it struck vessel linked to Colombian group

Trump tells Zelensky that Ukraine must cede land or be ‘destroyed’ by Russia

UK drafting new authority to shoot down drones over military bases

U.S. scrambles to save Gaza peace deal amid new clashes

