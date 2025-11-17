Skip to content
07:23 America/New_York Monday, November 17


Global Intelligence Report for Monday, November 17, 2025

Trump suggests talks with Maduro as US aircraft carrier arrives in the Caribbean

Zelensky visits France to seal defence deals, says Ukraine to purchase 100 Rafale jets

Explosion hits Polish railway track used for Ukraine aid shipments, Warsaw says

China Coast Guard ship formation sails through Japan-administered Senkaku Islands


