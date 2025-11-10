Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:24 America/New_York Monday, November 10


THE AMERICAS THE UKRAINE UPDATE EUROPE THE MIDDLE EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA AFRICA CYBER AND TECH REPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, November 10, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, November 10, 2025

Senate advances plan to end historic shutdown in bipartisan breakthrough

Russia's Lavrov says he is ready to meet with Rubio, but sticks to demands for ending war

US replaces Israel overseeing humanitarian aid into Gaza – report

Nigeria’s army chief vows to crush insurgents amid US pressure over religious violence

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.