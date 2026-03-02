Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Monday, March 2, 2026

U.S. confirms American troops killed and wounded in Iran clashes, Trump says more ‘likely’ to die

CIA shared ‘high fidelity’ intelligence with Israel, empowering fatal Iran strikes

U.S. uses cyber, information warfare to pressure Iranian regime defections

Unrest across Pakistan as protestors attempt to storm U.S. consulate


