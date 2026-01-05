Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Monday, January 5, 2026

U.S. captures Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in surprise military operation

Trump hints at military operation against Colombia, Mexico, and Cuba after Venezuela raid

Ukraine prepared to continue fighting if diplomacy with Russia fails, Zelensky says

Saudi-Backed Government Forces Retake Multiple Cities in Southern Yemen

