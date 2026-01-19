Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Monday, January 19, 2026

Allies outraged, world markets rattled as Trump vows tariffs on Europe over Greenland

Syrian government and Kurdish-led force agree to merge after clashes

Trump says Iran needs new leaders as death toll rises to 5,000

China flies drone into Taiwan’s airspace for first time


