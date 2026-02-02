Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:31 America/New_York Monday, February 2


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, February 2, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, February 2, 2026

UAE’s ‘Spy Sheikh’ bought secret stake in Trump company

Ukraine talks set for next week as cold strains battered energy grid

Top U.S., Israeli generals meet at Pentagon amid soaring Iran tensions

Pakistan forces kill 145 militants in two-day battle after wave of attacks across Balochistan

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.