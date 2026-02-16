Skip to content
Global Intelligence Report for Monday, February 16, 2026

President Trump Told Netanyahu He Would Back Israeli Strikes on Iran.

U.S. forces board second sanctioned oil tanker in Indian Ocean

Zelensky insists elections can only take place two months after a ceasefire

European leaders seek stronger defense pillar amid U.S. uncertainty at Munich Conference


