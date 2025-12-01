Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:28 America/New_York Monday, December 1


​CIPHER BRIEF EXCLUSIVES THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, December 1, 2025

Global Intelligence Report for Monday, December 1, 2025

Congress to Investigate Allegations That U.S. Military Targeted Boat-Strike Survivors

Zelensky says “tough issues” remain after talks in Florida

NATO may get 'more aggressive' in countering Russia’s hybrid attacks

Ukrainian forces attribute successful drone strikes to AI targeting systems

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.