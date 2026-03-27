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07:08 America/New_York Friday, March 27


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, March 27, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, March 27, 2026

EU and UK officials accuse Russia of supporting Iran’s attacks on American forces

China's top chipmaker has supplied chipmaking tech to Iran military, U.S. officials say

Zelensky Visits Saudi Arabia to Seek Middle East Support Amid Russia War

Trump weighs deploying another 10,000 ground troops to the Middle East


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