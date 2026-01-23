Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

cipherbrief

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

07:13 America/New_York Friday, January 23


THE AMERICASTHE UKRAINE UPDATEEUROPETHE MIDDLE EASTASIA AND OCEANIAAFRICACYBER AND TECHREPORT INFO

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, January 23, 2026

Global Intelligence Report for Friday, January 23, 2026

House Narrowly Defeats War Powers Resolution to Curb Trump’s Venezuela Actions

Russia, Ukraine, U.S. to hold trilateral talks in UAE as Kremlin reasserts maximalist demands

French navy intercepts oil tanker in the Mediterranean sailing from Russia

TikTok Strikes $14 Billion Deal for New U.S. Entity, Ending Long Legal Saga

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.